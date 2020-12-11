Odisha Lokayukta Asks Vigilance To Probe Pradeep Panigrahi’s Case

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Lokayukta on Friday directed State Vigilance Directorate to investigate the corruption allegation levelled against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi.

Besides, the Lokayukta has asked the Vigilance to submit a report within two months

Earlier, on December 7, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recommended the Lokayukta for a probe into the corruption charges against the legislator.

Panigrahi is currently lodged at Jharpada jail after his bail plea was rejected by Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court on December 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was the first case of corruption allegation that has been referred to Odisha Lokayukta by the state Government.

The MLA was recently arrested by the Crime Branch for his alleged links with IFS officer Abhay Pathak and his son Akash.