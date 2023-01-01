Odisha: Lok Seva Bhawan Garden To Remain Open For Public On These Days

Bhubaneswar: The garden of Lok Seva Bhawan in the Odisha capital will be thrown open to public for eight days from today, informed the Chief Minister’s Office.

According to the statement of the Chief Minister’s Office, the State government has decided to allow entry of public to the garden on all government holidays of January, 2023 except the fourth Saturday of the month.

Visitors can enter the gardens for free from 4 PM to 6 PM and enjoy the colours & fragrance of a wide variety of flowers, including many exotic ones.