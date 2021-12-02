Odisha logs two more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported two more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday taking the death toll to 8,415.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of the death audit process:

1. A 96 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

2. A 58 years old male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.