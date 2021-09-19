Odisha Logs Six More COVID Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered six more COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health & Family Welfare Department confirmed.

Among the deceased persons, one each is from the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khurda, Koraput and Mayurbhanj districts.

With this, the COVID toll of the State rose to 8,134.

Meanwhile, the State today reported 623 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 95 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Among the new cases, 362 are in quarantine and 261 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1020244.