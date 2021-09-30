Odisha Logs Six More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered six more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.
Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under:
1. A 42 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.
2. A 83 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.
3. A 55 years old Female of Kendrapara District.
4. A 80 years old Male of Kendrapara District.
5. A 41 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
6. A 69 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.