Odisha Logs Six More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered six more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under:

1. A 42 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

2. A 83 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.

3. A 55 years old Female of Kendrapara District.

4. A 80 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

5. A 41 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6. A 69 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.