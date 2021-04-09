Odisha Logs Record Single-Day Spike Of 1282 New COVID Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged a record single-day spike of 1282 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, reported the Information & Public Relations Department on Friday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 3,46,808.

Among the new cases, 755 are quarantine cases and 527 local contact cases.

Sundargarh recorded the highest of 224 daily infections.

District-wise details of the new cases: