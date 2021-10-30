Odisha Logs Four More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered four more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 55 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Rheumatoid arthritis.

2. A 51 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Post Cardiac Arrest.

3. A 78 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4. A 85 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.