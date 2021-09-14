Odisha Logs Four More Covid-19 Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered four more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department today.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 51 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Nil.

2. A 68 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Post CMV,

3. A 83 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4. A 25 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Nil.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.