Odisha Logs Five New COVID Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Five more Covid positive patients in Odisha have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 70 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 51 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3. A 70 years old Male of Nabarangapur District.

4. A 40 years old Male of Nabarangapur District.

5. A 53 years old Male of Nabarangapur District.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.