Odisha Logs 95 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 3,35,984

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally on Thursday surged to 3,35,984 after 95 more people tested positive for the infection, according to the State I&PR department.

The new cases were detected in 20 of the state’s 30 districts, with 56 reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 39 are local contact cases.

Sundergarh district recorded the highest of 20 new cases followed by Cuttack (11) and Angul (8).

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 8

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 11

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jajpur: 2

10. Jharsuguda: 2

11. Kalahandi: 2

12. Keonjhar: 5

13. Khurda: 4

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 3

16. Nuapada: 5

17. Puri: 9

18. Sambalpur: 7

19. Sundargarh: 20

20. State Pool: 1

Currently, the state has 801 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,33,220 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.