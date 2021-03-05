Odisha Logs 91 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 3,37,620

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,37,620 on Friday after 91 more people tested positive for the infection, according to the latest figures by the State I&PR department.

The state also registered recovery of 71 patients taking the total number of cured persons to 3,34,838.

Of the new cases, Sambalpur accounted for the 14 cases followed by Sundargarh at 13.

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bhadrak: 9

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 1

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 2

10. Jajpur: 6

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Khurda: 10

13. Mayurbhanj: 6

14. Nawarangpur: 2

15. Puri: 3

16. Rayagada: 1

17. Sambalpur: 14

18. Sundargarh: 13

19. State Pool: 2

Currently, Odisha has 812 active cases, while 3,34,838 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.