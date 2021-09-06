Odisha logs 8 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 8 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the State department today.

With this, the death toll of the state rose to 8,055.

1. A 68 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Post Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty status, Left ventricular function.

2. A 53 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3. A 53 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4. A 57 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Benign prostatic hyperplasia, Hypothyroidism, Chronic Kidney Disease.

5. A 73 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6. A 79 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

7. A 63 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

8. A 47 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease.