Odisha Logs 70 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Mounts To 3,37,744

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday reported 70 new COVID-19 cases pushing the coronavirus caseload to 337744, according to the latest data by the State I&PR department.

The new cases were detected in 15 of the state’s 30 districts, with 41 cases reported from different quarantines while the remaining 29 were local contact cases, the data showed.

Khurda district reported new positive cases in double digits at 16, followed by Sundargarh with 12 cases and Angul with 11 cases.

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 11

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Cuttack: 3

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Jajpur: 4

8. Jharsuguda: 2

9. Keonjhar: 1

10. Khurda: 16

11. Puri: 1

12. Rayagada: 2

13. Sambalpur: 3

14. Sundargarh: 12

15. State Pool: 4

Currently, the state has 784 active COVID-19 cases, while 334990 people have recuperated from the deadly infection so far.