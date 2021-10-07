Odisha Logs 7 More COVID Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under:

1. A 63 years old Male of Cuttack District.

2. A 80 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3. A 26 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Hepatitis B Antigen Positive & Asthma.

4. A 75 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.

5. A 59 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6. A 91 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7. A 93 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.