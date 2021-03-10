Odisha Logs 69 New COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the State I&PR department.

With this, the State’s total positive cases reached 3,37,929.

Of the new cases, 41 were reported from quarantine centres, while 28 infections were detected during contact tracing.

On the other hand, the state also registered the recovery of 82 patients taking the total number of cured people to 3,35,250.

Sundargarh district registered the highest number of new cases at 14, followed by Cuttack (11) and Mayurbhanj (8).

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 6

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 11

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Jajpur: 5

7. Jharsuguda: 1

8. Keonjhar: 3

9. Khurda: 5

10. Koraput: 1

11. Mayurbhanj: 8

12. Nawarangpur: 1

13. Puri: 1

14. Sambalpur: 4

15. Sundargarh: 14

16. State Pool: 1

Odisha now has 709 active coronavirus cases, while 3,35,250 people have recovered from the disease so far.