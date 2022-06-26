Odisha logs 68 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 68 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 12 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 25th June

New Positive Cases: 68

Of which 0-18 years: 12

In quarantine: 40

Local contacts: 28

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Cuttack: 6

3. Deogarh: 1

4. Jajpur: 1

5. Khurda: 34

6. Koraput: 1

7. Nayagarh: 1

8. Sambalpur: 3

9. Sundargarh: 11

10. State Pool: 9

As per data:

New recoveries: 47

Cumulative tested: 32034224

Positive: 1289259

Recovered: 1279649

Active cases: 431