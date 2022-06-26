Odisha logs 68 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 68 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 12 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 25th June
New Positive Cases: 68
Of which 0-18 years: 12
In quarantine: 40
Local contacts: 28
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Cuttack: 6
3. Deogarh: 1
4. Jajpur: 1
5. Khurda: 34
6. Koraput: 1
7. Nayagarh: 1
8. Sambalpur: 3
9. Sundargarh: 11
10. State Pool: 9
As per data:
New recoveries: 47
Cumulative tested: 32034224
Positive: 1289259
Recovered: 1279649
Active cases: 431
