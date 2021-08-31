Odisha logs 68 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha register 68 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department sources informed today.

Details:

1.A 47 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2.A 40 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Varicella Zoster Infection.

3.A 45 years old male of Angul District.

4.A 55 years old female of Angul District.

5.A 65 years old female of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6.A 46 years old female of Angul District.

7.A 53 years old female of Angul District.

8.A 47 years old female of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

9.A 82 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

10.A 55 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

11.A 100 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

12.A 70 years old male of Balasore District.

13.A 85 years old female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14.A 58 years old female of Balasore District.

15.A 75 years old male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Mentle Cell Lymphoma on Chemotherapy.

16.A 58 years old male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

17.A 62 years old female of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

18.A 58 years old female of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.

19.A 54 years old female of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

20.A 82 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

21.A 74 years old male of Cuttack District.

22.A 50 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

23.A 18 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Diabetic Ketoacidosis.

24.A 80 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

25.A 65 years old female of Cuttack District.

26.A 70 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Cerebro Vascular Accident.

27.A 55 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

28.A 32 years old male of Cuttack District.

29.A 54 years old male of Cuttack District.

30.A 52 years old female of Cuttack District.

31.A 62 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.

32.A 75 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

33.A 66 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

34.A 60 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

35.A 93 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

36.A 55 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

37.A 72 years old male of Cuttack District.

38.A 55 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

39.A 93 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

40.A 60 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

41.A 74 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

42.A 45 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

43.A 36 years old male of Dhenkanal District.

44.A 61 years old male of Dhenkanal District.

45.A 68 years old male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

46.A 67 years old male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

47.A 58 years old female of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

48.A 55 years old female of Jagatsinghpur District.

49.A 65 years old female of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

50.A 45 years old male of Jagatsinghpur.

51.A 50 years old male of Jagatsinghpur District.

52.A 65 years old female of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

53.A 55 years old female of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

54.A 40 years old female of Jagatsinghpur District.

55.A 89 years old male of Jajpur District.

56.A 64 years old male of Jajpur District.

57.A 82 years old male of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Asthma.

58.A 70 years old male of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Cerebro Vascular Accident.

59.A 34 years old female of Kendrapara District.

60.A 65 years old female of Kendrapara District.

61.A 62 years old male of Kendrapara District.

62.A 75 years old male of Kendrapara District.

63.A 2 months old baby girl of Khurdha District.

64.A 60 years old male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

65.A 45 years old female of Mayurbhanja District.

66.A 43 years old female of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

67.A 70 years old male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

68.A 29 years old female of Puri District.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.