Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged 68 more deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as the toll rose to 7426, the state health department informed today.

Cuttack district had the highest 17 fatalities.

Among the deceased persons, one each is from the districts of Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, and Rayagada; two from Puri; three from Balasore; four from Kendrapara; six from Jajpur; eight from Khordha; nine from Dhenkanal; 15 from Jagatsinghpur; and 17 from Cuttack.