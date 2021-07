Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged 67 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health Department today.

Among the Covid positive patients who succumbed to the disease, one each is from the districts of Kalahandi, Kendrapara, and Nuapada; two each from Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj; four from Dhenkanal; five each from Angul, Puri, and Rayagada; six from Nabarangpur; seven from Bargarh; eight from Balasore; and 20 from Khordha.