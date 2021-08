Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 66 more Covid death in the last 24 hours. With this, the State’s fatality toll rises to 6168, revealed State Covid Dashboard.

Among the deceased persons, one each is from the districts of Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, and Sundargarh; two each from Bhadrak, Bolangir, and Nayagarh; three each from Jajpur and Jharsuguda; five from Angul; six from Mayurbhanj; nine from Puri; 10 from Cuttack; and 18 from Khordha.