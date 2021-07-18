Odisha Logs 66 More COVID Deaths; Fatality Toll Crosses 5000-Mark

Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged 66 more COVID deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the coronavirus fatality toll of the state crossed the 5000-mark and reached 5058.

Khurda district registered the highest fatalities with 23 deaths, followed by Ganjam (8), Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj (6 each), and Boudh (5).

As many as 2215 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha during the last 24 hours while a total of 77519 samples were tested in the state, yesterday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 2.85%.