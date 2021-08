Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 66 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

Among the deceased persons, one each is from the districts of Balasore, Khordha, Puri, Rayagada, and Subarnapur; two each from Bolangir, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, and Sundargarh; three from Boudh; four from Jajpur; eight from Bargarh and Jagatsinghpur; 15 from Cuttack; and 11 from Sambalpur.