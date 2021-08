Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 66 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, health department sources informed.

Among the deceased persons one each is from the districts of Koraput and Mayurbhanj; two each from Balasore, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri; three each from Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Sambalpur; four from Nabarangpur; five from Angul; 12 from Nayagarh; and 15 from Cuttack.