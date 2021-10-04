Odisha logs 6 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 63 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2. A 63 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3. A 55 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 51 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5. A 48 years old Male of Cuttack District.

6. A 68 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Suspected Lung Cancer under Evaluation, Old Cerebro Vascular Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Mellitus.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.