Odisha Logs 58 More COVID Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 58 deaths due to deadly COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This was informed by the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

With the fresh fatalities, the number of deaths in the state rose to 4,534.

As per the department, the fresh fatalities were reported from 17 districts.

Khurda district registered the highest of 11 deaths due to COVID-19, while 7 each died in Bargarh and Puri districts.

Similarly, 6 each succumbed in Ganjam and Sundargarh districts, 4 in Sambalpur district, 3 in Kendrapara district, 2 each in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts and 1 each died in Angul, Gajapati, Jharsuguda and Mayurbhanj districts.

Details:

1. A 32 years old Male of Angul District.

2. A 63 years old Male of Baragarh District.

3. A 55 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4. A 52 years old Female of Baragarh District.

5. A 60 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6. A 60 years old Female of Baragarh District.

7. A 70 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8. A 30 years old Male of Baragarh District.

9. A 51 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Asthma, Chronic Ischemic Cardiomyopathy.

10. A 54 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

11. A 59 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

12. A 49 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

13. A 85 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

14. A 49 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

15. A 35 years old Male of Cuttack District.

16. A 40 years old Male of Cuttack District.

17. A 30 years old Female of Dhenkanal District.

18. A 55 years old Male of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

19. A 45 years old Male of Gajapati District.

20. A 57 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Acute Kidney Infection.

21. A 37 years old Female of Ganjam District.

22. A 52 years old Female of Ganjam District.

23. A 42 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

24. A 42 years old Female of Ganjam District.

25. A 34 years old Male of Ganjam District.

26. A 40 years old Male of Jajpur District.

27. A 32 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

28. A 50 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

29. A 38 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

30. A 57 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

31. A 45 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

32. A 38 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

33. A 71 years old Female of Keonjhar District.

34. A 63 years old Female of Khurdha District.

35. A 42 years old Female of Khurdha District.

36. A 61 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension,Diabetes Mellitus.

37. A 35 years old Male of Khurdha District.

38. A 59 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

39. A 60 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Mellitus.

40. A 40 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

41. A 40 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

42. A 62 years old Male of Puri District.

43. A 47 years old Male of Puri District.

44. A 65 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

45. A 60 years old Female of Puri District.

46. A 50 years old Male of Puri District.

47. A 42 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

48. A 42 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

49. A 40 years old Male of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

50. A 40 years old Male of Sambalpur District.

51. A 43 years old Female of Sambalpur District.

52. A 42 years old Female of Sambalpur District.

53. A 50 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

54. A 43 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

55. A 30 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

56. A 73 years old Male of Sundargarh District.

57. A 61 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

58. A 50 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.