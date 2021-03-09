Odisha Logs 57 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 3,37,860

Bhubaneswar: The number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha increased by 57 on Tuesday, taking its tally to 3,37,860, according to the State I&PR department’s latest data.

Of the new cases, 34 were reported from various quarantine centres and 23 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 12, followed by Cuttack at 8 and Sundargarh at 7.

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 5

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 8

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Jajpur: 3

7. Jharsuguda: 3

8. Khurda: 12

9. Mayurbhanj: 6

10. Puri: 2

11. Rayagada: 1

12. Sambalpur: 3

13. Sundargarh: 7

14. State Pool: 2

Odisha now has 722 active cases, while 3,35,168 patients have so far recovered from the disease.