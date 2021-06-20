Odisha Logs 40 More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 40 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department.

With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in Odisha now stands at 3590.

Details of the deceased persons are as under.

1.A 49 years old Female of Angul District.

2.A 26 years old Male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 60 years old Female of Baragarh District.

4.A 62 years old Female of Baragarh District.

5.A 60 years old Female of Baragarh District.

6.A 55 years old Female of Baragarh District.

7.A 50 years old Female of Bolangir District.

8.A 67 years old Male of Bolangir District.

9.A 54 years old Male of Bhubaneswar.

10.A 47 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

11.A 65 years old Male of Cuttack District.

12.A 39 years old Male of Cuttack District.

13.A 31 years old Male of Cuttack District.

14.A 53 years old Male of Cuttack District.

15.A 58 years old Female of Cuttack District.

16.A 35 years old Male of Ganjam District.

17.A 41 years old Male of Ganjam District.

18.A 26 years old Male of Ganjam District.

19.A 72 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

20.A 50 years old Female of Jharsuguda District.

21.A 21 years old Male of Jharsuguda District.

22.A 58 years old Male of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

23.A 65 years old Female of Koraput District.

24.A 41 years old Male of Koraput District.

25.A 45 years old Male of Koraput District.

26.A 60 years old Female of Koraput District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

27.A 41 years old Male of Malkangiri District who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

28.A 60 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

29.A 35 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District.

30.A 45 years old Female of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

31.A 60 years old Male of Mayurbhanj District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

32.A 70 years old Female of Nayagarh District.

33.A 55 years old Female of Puri District.

34.A 81 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

35.A 24 years old Male of Rayagada District.

36.A 20 years old Female of Rayagada District.

37.A 54 years old Female of Rayagada District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

38.A 50 years old Female of Rayagada District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

39.A 55 years old Female of Sundargarh District.

40.A 50 years old Female of Sundargarh District.