Odisha Logs 4 More Deaths Due To COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered four more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Among the deceased persons, one each has been reported from Cuttack, Khurda, Kendrapada and Nayagarh.

Details:

1.A 65 years old Female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 40 years old Female of Kendrapada district.

3.A 91 years old Male of Khurda district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Parkinsonism, Cerebro Vascular Accident.

4.A 53 years old Male of Nayagarh District.