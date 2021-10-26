Odisha Logs 4 More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 4 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 92 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Dimentia & Bedridden Status.

2. A 65 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.

3. A 37 years old Female of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyroidism.

4. A 82 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Hypertension.