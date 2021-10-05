Odisha logs 3 more Covid deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 3 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 56 years old Female of Bhubaneswar.

2. A 72 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy With Left Ventricular Outflow tract Obstruction, Coronary Artery Disease.

3. A 45 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Alcoholic Liver Disease.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.