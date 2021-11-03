Odisha Logs 3 More Covid Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered three more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under:

1. A 75 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 66 years old Female of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease with Severe LV.

3. A 1.6 Yrs years old Male child of Nuapada District who was also suffering from Septicemia.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.