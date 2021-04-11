Odisha Logs 1379 New COVID Cases; Sundargarh Tops With Highest Infections

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1379 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, official sources said today.
With this, the COVID-19 tally in the state mounted to 349561 with 7979 active cases.
Sundargarh reported the highest number of cases with 317 new infections, followed by Khordha with 158 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 10th April:
- New Positive Cases: 1379
- In quarantine: 808
- Local contacts: 571
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 27
- Balasore: 33
- Bargarh: 68
- Bhadrak: 36
- Balangir: 54
- Boudh: 1
- Cuttack: 56
- Deogarh: 4
- Dhenkanal: 4
- Gajapati: 3
- Ganjam: 31
- Jagatsinghpur: 6
- Jajpur: 19
- Jharsuguda: 42
- Kalahandi: 30
- Kandhamal: 10
- Kendrapada: 6
- Keonjhar: 30
- Khurda: 158
- Koraput: 9
- Malkangiri: 4
- Mayurbhanj: 49
- Nawarangpur: 71
- Nayagarh: 18
- Nuapada: 90
- Puri: 43
- Rayagada: 25
- Sambalpur: 86
- Sonepur: 14
- Sundargarh: 317
- State Pool: 35
As per data:
- New recoveries: 403
- Cumulative tested: 9370359
- Positive: 349561
- Recovered: 339603
- Active cases: 7979