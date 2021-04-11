Odisha Logs 1379 New COVID Cases; Sundargarh Tops With Highest Infections

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1379 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, official sources said today.

With this, the COVID-19 tally in the state mounted to 349561 with 7979 active cases.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of cases with 317 new infections, followed by Khordha with 158 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 10th April:

New Positive Cases: 1379

In quarantine: 808

Local contacts: 571

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 27 Balasore: 33 Bargarh: 68 Bhadrak: 36 Balangir: 54 Boudh: 1 Cuttack: 56 Deogarh: 4 Dhenkanal: 4 Gajapati: 3 Ganjam: 31 Jagatsinghpur: 6 Jajpur: 19 Jharsuguda: 42 Kalahandi: 30 Kandhamal: 10 Kendrapada: 6 Keonjhar: 30 Khurda: 158 Koraput: 9 Malkangiri: 4 Mayurbhanj: 49 Nawarangpur: 71 Nayagarh: 18 Nuapada: 90 Puri: 43 Rayagada: 25 Sambalpur: 86 Sonepur: 14 Sundargarh: 317 State Pool: 35

