Odisha Logs 1379 New COVID Cases; Sundargarh Tops With Highest Infections

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 1379 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, official sources said today.

With this, the COVID-19 tally in the state mounted to 349561 with 7979 active cases.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of cases with 317 new infections, followed by Khordha with 158 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 10th April:

  • New Positive Cases: 1379
  • In quarantine: 808
  • Local contacts: 571

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 27
  2. Balasore: 33
  3. Bargarh: 68
  4. Bhadrak: 36
  5. Balangir: 54
  6. Boudh: 1
  7. Cuttack: 56
  8. Deogarh: 4
  9. Dhenkanal: 4
  10. Gajapati: 3
  11. Ganjam: 31
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 6
  13. Jajpur: 19
  14. Jharsuguda: 42
  15. Kalahandi: 30
  16. Kandhamal: 10
  17. Kendrapada: 6
  18. Keonjhar: 30
  19. Khurda: 158
  20. Koraput: 9
  21. Malkangiri: 4
  22. Mayurbhanj: 49
  23. Nawarangpur: 71
  24. Nayagarh: 18
  25. Nuapada: 90
  26. Puri: 43
  27. Rayagada: 25
  28. Sambalpur: 86
  29. Sonepur: 14
  30. Sundargarh: 317
  31. State Pool: 35

As per data:

  • New recoveries: 403
  • Cumulative tested: 9370359
  • Positive: 349561
  • Recovered: 339603
  • Active cases: 7979

 

