Odisha Logs 120 New COVID Cases, Tally Rises To 3,38,719

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday recorded 120 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, according to the State I&PR department.

With this, the State total caseload rose to 3,38,719.

Of the new cases, 71 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 49 are local contact cases. Cuttack district reported the highest of 26 cases, followed by Mayurbhanj at 15 and Khurda at 14.

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 26

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 4

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 4

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kendrapada: 2

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 14

16. Mayurbhanj: 15

17. Nawarangpur: 1

18. Nuapada: 1

19. Puri: 3

20. Rayagada: 3

21. Sambalpur: 10

22. Sundargarh: 16

23. State Pool: 3

During the day, Odisha also registered the recovery of 71 coronavirus patients taking the total number of cured people to 3,35,994. The state currently has 754 active cases.

Odisha has so far tested over 87.62 lakh samples for COVID-19.