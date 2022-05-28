Odisha logs 12 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 12 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 27th May

New Positive Cases: 12

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 1

2. Khurda: 7

3. Rayagada: 1

4. Sambalpur: 1

5. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 8

Cumulative tested: 31709703

Positive: 1288422

Recovered: 1279163

Active cases: 80