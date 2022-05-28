Covid Cases In Odisha
COVID Update
Odisha logs 12 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 12 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 1 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 27th May

New Positive Cases: 12
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 1
2. Khurda: 7
3. Rayagada: 1
4. Sambalpur: 1
5. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31709703
Positive: 1288422
Recovered: 1279163
Active cases: 80

