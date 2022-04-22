Covid cases in Odisha
Odisha logs 11 new Covid cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 2 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 21st April

New Positive Cases: 11
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 2
2. Cuttack: 2
3. Kendrapada: 2
4. Khurda: 2
5. Sambalpur: 3

As per data:

New recoveries: 14
Cumulative tested: 31141929
Positive: 1287979
Recovered: 1278701
Active cases: 101

