Odisha logs 11 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 2 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 21st April

New Positive Cases: 11

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 6

Local contacts: 5

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 2

2. Cuttack: 2

3. Kendrapada: 2

4. Khurda: 2

5. Sambalpur: 3

As per data:

New recoveries: 14

Cumulative tested: 31141929

Positive: 1287979

Recovered: 1278701

Active cases: 101