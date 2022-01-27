Odisha: Live Streaming Of School Classes On YouTube Resumes From Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will resume live streaming of online classes for class I to VIII students on YouTube from Thursday.

State Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has directed all the district education officers of the State in this regard.

As per the direction by OSEPA, the live streaming of online classes will continue from Monday to Friday. The links of each live streaming online classes will be shared to the students in WhatsApp groups a day before. Each class will be of 30 minute duration. Though the classes will be streamed live, students can access them anytime.

The YouTube live streaming for school students comes after Odisha school and mass education department tried online learning through WhatsApp, Google Meet, Zoom and Skype.