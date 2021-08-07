Odisha Litterateur Indu Bhusan Kar Passes Away; CM Naveen Expresses Grief

Bhubaneswar: Former secretary of Odisha Sahitya Akademi, Dr Indu Bhushan Kar, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 86.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wished that the departed soul rests in peace.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସାହିତ୍ୟିକ ଇନ୍ଦୁଭୂଷଣ କରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷା, ସାହିତ୍ୟକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 7, 2021

Born on March 12, 1935, at Chandipur village near Bhograi in Balasore district, Kar was a drama critic, litterateur and essayist.

After completing his post-graduation from Allahabad University in 1959, he had joined the Odisha Administrative Service. Kar served as secretary of Odisha Sahitya Akademi from 1990 to 1994.

His first book ‘Nisanga Akasha’, a poetry collection, was published in 1991. Some of his popular books are Sahitya Samaja O Sanskruti, Sabda Re Akasa, Jaipare Kahinki Jibi?, and Ulangaraja.