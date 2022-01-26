Odisha Likely To Witness Rainfall & Dense Fog During Next 24 Hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that some districts of Odisha are likely to witness rainfall and shallow to moderate or dense fog during the next 24 hours.

As per IMD’s forecast, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Angul, Keonjhar & Mayurbhanj, it said.

Similarly, dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam, stated the IMD.