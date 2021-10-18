Odisha Likely To Witness Pre-Diwali Shower

Bhubaneswar: While Odisha is witnessing the last rain spell of this Monsoon, a look at the satellite map shows the monsoon trough line from west-central India passing over Odisha (between Puri – Jagatsinghpur) into the Bay of Bengal and extending over to Myanmar (see the image below).

Cloud patches are seen over Berhampur to Jagatsinghpur. Midnight moderate shower likely in Kendrapada and a drizzle in Jagatsingpur. (see the main image)

The autumn skies will be on full display in the State from October 21. A nip in the Odisha air will be witnessed as the morning temperature in the western, central and southern Odisha will drop to 20 deg C from around 24 deg C on Sunday (Oct 17) and Monday (Oct 18), as per the ACCESS- G3 data.