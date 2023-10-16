Odisha Likely To Experience Dry Weather

Bhubaneswar: Most areas in Odisha are likely to experience dry weather with scattered light to moderate rainfall in some places during the next five days.

The maximum temperatures observed marked rise at one or two places over the districts of south interior Odisha, appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of north coastal Odisha and no large change elsewhere over the districts of Odisha. They were appreciably above normal at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of interior Odisha, above normal at a few places over the districts of Odisha, and normal elsewhere over the districts of Odisha, read an IMD bulletin.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for the next five days:

Day 1: (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.10.2023)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 2: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.10.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 18.10.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, and Mayurbhanj and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.10.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 19.10.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Puri, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.10.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 20.10.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.10.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 21.10.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.