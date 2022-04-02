Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation bags 15th Water Digest Water Award-2021-22 for Best Community LIP

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation, Department of Water Resources, Odisha, bags 15th Water Digest Water Award for Best Community Lift Irrigation Project for the year 2021-22 towards outstanding efforts made within the water sector.

Managing Director, OLIC-cum-Special Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha Smt. Archana Pattnaik received this award from the Hon’ble Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Sri Gajendra Singh Sekhawat on 29th March, 2022 in a ceremony held at New Delhi.

The contribution of Community Lift Irrigation Projects in the State has been empowering to diversify into other crops and upliftment of communities, on-ground tangible changes and cost-effectiveness, ease of implementation, highly social impacts.

This year OLIC is going to celebrate Golden Jubilee on completion of 50 years of its foundation. In this golden Jubilee year, first time in the History of Odisha OLIC received such a National Award. The entire team of OLIC including officers and Staff in presence of Additional Chief Secretary, DoWR Smt. Anu Garg, OLIC Chairman Amaresh Patri, MD, OLIC Smt. Pattnaik celebrated this honour. ACS, DoWR Smt. Garg expressed that the consistent effort of OILC will achieve more success in future days.