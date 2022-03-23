Odisha Lensman Murder: Key Accused Sarmistha’s Brother Parmeswar Sent To Bhadrak Jail

Bhadrak: In yet another development into the sensation murder case of cameraman Manas Swain in Bhadrak, the police on Wednesday produced main accused Sarmistha Rout’s brother Parmeswar Rout before Chandbali JMFC.

Reportedly, Parmeswar, who was nabbed from Vijayawada yesterday and is under suspicion for facilitating the escape of Sarmistha, was interrogated by Bhadrak Police in an undisclosed location throughout the day. Later, this evening he was produced before the court and sent to Bhadrak Jail.

On the other hand, Parmeswar has feigned ignorance of his sister’s doing and rubbished the allegations of his involvement. He has said: “if my sister is guilty, she should be punished”.

Besides, retired OIS officer, Niranjan Sethi, who is believed to be the key conspirator behind the murder, is currently lodged in Bhadrak Jail. To date, Chandbali police have arrested six people in connection with the murder, including the brother of Sarmistha Rout— the owner of Bhubaneswar-based Sampurna web channel— in which deceased Manas was working as a cameraman.

The mystery behind the much-hyped murder case of Sampurna web channel cameraman Manas Swain is becoming more and more complicated with each day passing.

Today, police teams carried out raids at the office of the web channel ‘Sampurna,’ which is owned by the main accused Sarmistha Rout, in Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the Odisha Crime Branch which took over the case today has formed two teams to investigate the matter. While one team will probe all the related events inside the state, another team will look into links outside the state, informed Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda.

ADG Sanjeeb Panda further stated that they have received information that key accused Sarmistha is outside the state and she will be apprehended soon.