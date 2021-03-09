Odisha leads in application of Go-Informatics for policy making, service delivery

Bhubaneswar: In another significant step towards the realization of 5T principles in good governance, Odisha has now merged as a lead state in digitized database captured through satellite and ground-truthing technologies developed by Odisha Space Application Center (ORSAC).

This was known from a high-level review meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in Lokseva Bhawan conference hall recently wherein Chief Executive of ORSAC Sri Prafulla Kumar Mallick presented the data treasure created by the agency and its possible utilities. He appraised that ORSAC developed and applied about 36 major GIS mapped digitized database during the year 2019-20 for various departments and agencies.

Reviewing various projects of ORSAC, Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra directed various departments to make use of the resource in decision making, planning and service delivery. Development Commissioner Sri Pradeep Kumar Jena advised organizing one workshop involving all the departments and GIS scientists for the more fruitful use of the GIS data. He asked the departments to work out their requirements with more accuracy in planning and service delivery so that ORSAC could capture those data for them.

Further Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra directed ORSAC to develop Odisha Public Asset Monitoring System (OPAMS) through high-resolution satellite data. He said,” The portal will work as a State repository for decision making, resource allocation and developmental intervention”.

It was decided that all new assets being created under different departments would be captured through the portal from planning and grounding to completion, commissioning and maintenance. Operation and service delivery of the projects would be monitored on a real-time basis through the portal. The portal would have updated information with maps, apps, analytics and dashboards. Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra directed the departments of rural development, water resources, works, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Forest and Environment, Industries, Steel and Mines, Women and Child Development to link their existing asset portals with the OPAMS. The portal would have updated geo-tagged information about all roads, canals, water bodies, power networks, schools, health facilities, police stations, banks, fire stations, tourist locations, storage/ godowns warehouses, etc

Chief Secretary directed to complete the work within six months. Each department was asked to identify a nodal officer for the purpose who would be the organic link between ORSAC and the department.

It was also decided to start one ‘continuous operating reference system’ (CORS) to have an updated database of the land, forest, mining, coastal zone, urban areas, siarat sources and interstate boundary lines. The land use and land encroachments in different urban areas would be captured through satellite data based ‘land use intelligent system’.

Chief Executive Sri Mallick appraised in the meanwhile ORSAC has already developed ‘Odisha KYL’ (Know Your Location) mobile app. The app has geo-referenced and geo-tagged location data of’ Odisha 4K Geo’. The user by opening the app on his mobile can know his own location including the name of the district, block, GP, village, police station, an assembly constituency, latitude, longitude etc. Chief Secretary directed the department to link Bhulekh data with Odisha KYL so that it could be more effectively used by the field officers for filed validation of the data.

Development Commissioner Sri Pardeep Kumar Jena, Principal Secretary Finance Sri Ashok Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary Sri Santosh Kumar Sadangi, ECO ORSAC Sri P.K.Mallick along with senior scientists from ORSAC participated in the deliberations.