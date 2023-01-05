Odisha Leader Of Opposition Demands Pousha Purnima As Holiday

Bhubaneswar: The Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Jay Narayan Mishra, demanded to declare “Pousha Purnima” as local holiday in Western region of Odisha.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mishra said ‘Pousha Purnima’ focally known as “Puspuni” is the second most important agricultural festival after Nuakhai in western parts of the State. The festival is observed mostly by farming communities to celebrate their annual harvest of paddy.

“It is, therefore, requested to take necessary steps to declare “Puspuni” that falls on 06,01.2023 as local holiday,” he stated.

The senior leader said that holiday should be declared for Western districts including Sambalpur, Baragarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Subarnapur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Athamallik sub-division of Angul.