Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Undergoes Surgery

Bhubaneswar: Senior leader of BJD and Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Friday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.
According to sources from the minister’s office, Jena complained of severe chest pain last night and he was immediately rushed to a private hospital here.
Following check-ups, doctors found two blockages in his heart. Later a surgery was conducted and doctors implanted two stents.
Reportedly, the minister’s health condition is stated to be stable.