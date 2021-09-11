Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Undergoes Surgery

Bhubaneswar: Senior leader of BJD and Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Friday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to sources from the minister’s office, Jena complained of severe chest pain last night and he was immediately rushed to a private hospital here.

Following check-ups, doctors found two blockages in his heart. Later a surgery was conducted and doctors implanted two stents.

Reportedly, the minister’s health condition is stated to be stable.