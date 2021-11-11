Odisha Launches New Schemes For Animal Welfare

Bhubaneswar: In order to provide adequate safeguards for stray and destitute animals, the Odisha Government under the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department has launched new schemes which will be implemented in close coordination with Urban Local Bodies, District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Voluntary Non-Government Organizations involved in Animal Welfare Activities and State Animal Welfare Board.

Voluntary Non-Government Organizations involved in Animal Welfare can avail grants from the State Government for establishment of new Cattle Shelter Houses/Goshalas in the state. The scheme will provide financial assistance to such eligible organizations towards capital infrastructure support for setting up of Goshalas preferably in the urban areas for supporting the stray cattle issue in Municipal corporations, Municipalities and NACs. Government will provide one-time capital grant ranging from Rs.16 lakh to Rs 52 lakhs basing on the capacity of the cattle shelter. The proposals under the scheme are to be submitted to the Chief District Veterinary Officers in each district.

State Government will also support Voluntary Organizations involved in Animal Welfare to strengthen their infrastructural facilities so as to provide veterinary health services and shelter homes for stray, abandoned and destitute animals. The scheme will be implemented by State Animal Welfare Board through the District Society for veterinary hospitals, clinics, healthcare infrastructure, operation theatre, equipment, vehicles for transportation of animals, construction of kennels and shelter houses for sick and abandoned animals. The eligible voluntary organizations can avail financial assistance for multiple components subject to an overall ceiling of Rs. 50.00 lakh under this scheme.

The Animal Birth Control Programme and the Animal Helpline will be strengthened and will be implemented in major urban locations of the State including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Baripada, Berhampur, Balasore, Bhawanipatane, Rourkela and Jajpur.

Speaking during the Workshop on Animal Welfare organized by the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department, Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo emphasized that these schemes will pave way for providing welfare of the stray and destitute animals in the State. The Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt., F&ARD Department and Director, AH&VS, Odisha, voluntary Organizations and Officials participated in the workshop. CDVOs of districts participated in this workshop through VC.