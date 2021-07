Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday launched e-Lectures facility for Under Graduate (UG) students in the State.

Higher Education Minister, Arun Sahoo launched the dedicated e-Lectures portal- https://vtputkal.odisha.gov.in.

Students can now access lectures on the e-Lectures portal.

The virtual tutorials project has been funded by Odisha government under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).