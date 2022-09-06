Odisha Junior Wushu Team Bags 2 Gold, 2 Silver & 4 Bronze Medals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Junior Wushu Team have made the state proud by winning 2 Gold Medals, 2 Silver Medals And 4 Bronze Medals at the 21st Junior National Wushu Championship 2022 held at V.K Krishnamenon Indoor Stadium, Kozhikode (Calicut) Kerala held from 01st to 06th September 2022.

Medalists are:

GOLD

1) Babulu Munda – Sanda – 48 kg (Junior Boys)

2) Rajesh Munda – Sanda – 48 kg (Youth Boys)

SILVER

1) Prem Munda – Sanda – 45 kg (Junior Boys)

2) Nupur Pattnaik – Taolu – (Nanstyle Girls)

BRONZE

1) Payal Pattnaik – Taolu – (Wingchun Girls)

2) Ashutosh Maharana – Taolu – (Gunshu Boys)

3) Rajkumar Munda – Taolu – (Nanquan Boys)

4) Saubhagya Sharan – Taolu – (Qiangshu Boys)

A 27-member team including 22 Players and 05 Officials of the Odisha Junior Team had been to Calicut, Kerala to attend the 21st Junior National Wushu Championship 2022 from 01st to 06th September 2022.

Pradyumna Behera acted as Head Judge – Taolu and Anuradha Dora as Sanda Judge. Pankaj Mahanta & Sujan Rath were the Team Coaches while Krishna Chandra Sahu was Team Manager.

The team will arrive in Bhubaneswar from Kerala on 8th September 2022.

Er. S. S. Harichandan (President – Wushu Association of Orissa) & Pradyumna Behera (General Secretary – Wushu Association of Orissa) and Vice Presidents Sivananda Ray & Bikash Pattnaik have conveyed their best wishes to all the medalists and the entire team.