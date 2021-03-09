Odisha Judicial Service Exam 2019 Results Announced

Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the 2019 Odisha Judicial Service examination results today.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the OPSC official website, www.opsc.gov.in.

Out of the total number of candidates recommended by the commission, 30 candidates are women.

How to check OPSC OJS 2019 exam result: