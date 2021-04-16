Odisha Journalist Dies Of COVID-19 Related Complications

Balasore: A correspondent of an Odia daily, Jatish Khamari of Patnagarh in Bolangir district succumbed to COVID-19 related complications. He was 46.

As per reports, Jatish had tested positive for the past few days and was admitted to Patnagarh hospital. Later, he was shifted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Balangir, where he underwent the COVID-19 test and the report came positive. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated.

On Thursday night Jitesh breathed his last breath.

Notably, in November last year, a journalist with a vernacular news channel, Prabir Kumar Pradhan, had succumbed to COVID-19 infection.